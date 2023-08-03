New bill proposes city-wide ban on installation of external gas regulators

BALTIMORE — From Federal Hill to West Baltimore, people across the city are upset because BGE is trying to put external regulators on their homes.

City leaders introduced legislation to ban installations city-wide.

City Councilman Eric Costello spearheaded the announcement.

The goal is to prevent the installation of external gas regulators on buildings with 5 or less units like single family homes and small apartment buildings.

"The reason for that is not to conflict with state laws, specifically the Flower Branch Act, which was passed in 2021 in response to the apartment building explosion in 2016. This will be a city-wide ban. This will not just apply to Chap districts," said councilman Costello.

A Chap district is an area in Baltimore's Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation.

BGE sent WMAR this statement on the proposal:

Installing outdoor gas regulators enhances the safety of our customers and communities. Outdoor installation is supported by lawmakers, regulators, and administrative agencies at the state and federal level, and it is an industry best practice.

Homeowners can still get the external regulators put on their homes if they sign a written agreement with BGE.

The bill will be introduced at the city council meeting coming up on August 21.