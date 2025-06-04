New Baltimore City school opens with state-of-the-art facilities and community partnerships

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Schools celebrated the opening of a brand new school with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Governor Wes Moore, Mayor Brandon Scott, and school officials.

The new facility features technical education classrooms, collaborative work spaces, and play areas designed to enhance the educational experience for students.

Mayor Scott, who previously represented the district as a city council member, highlighted the important partnership between the school and the nearby Furley Recreation Center.

"It allows the programming that happens during the day to be supplemented by what's going to be happening at Furley Rec with YSP who already works with Furley, the folks that already operate the rec center. So to have all that together, to make sure that we still have the rec center and it is still operating in this neighborhood that has more kids than any neighborhood in the city of Baltimore," Scott said.

The school's campus also features artistic elements, including murals created through a public art project that adorn the wall above the outdoor basketball court.

