New agreement reached giving raises to Anne Arundel County teachers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Change is on the way for teachers in Anne Arundel County.

The Board of Education approved an agreement that provides compensation increases, establishes a career ladder and creates a salary scale for middle school athletics coaches.

It also includes a modification to employee healthcare plans.

“I am so pleased that we have reached this point and are able to provide increases to our amazing teachers and counselors,” Board of Education President Robert Silkworth said. “They are on the front lines of what we do as a school system every day and have an enormous impact on our students. I thank each of them.”

The agreement also creates a pay scale for middle school athletics coaches as Anne Arundel County Public Schools prepares to launch the program this spring.

The career ladder will feature four tiers, with each representing an advancement in skills in responsibilities.

Compensation will increase the further up the ladder the employee goes.