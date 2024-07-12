Netroots Nation Kicks off in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — This year's Netroots Nation progressive conference kicked off on Thursday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The word of the afternoon and for the next two days is November.

All those involved in person and virtually for the event are laser-focused on the election.

Pacifica Strategies Netroots Nation 2024

“Although activists are strategizing to win in November, we also know our tireless work isn’t just about 2024,” said Netroots spokesperson Mary Rickles Conley.

“This community is part of a widespread movement calling for accountability of our elected leaders, protecting democracy, and relentlessly building toward a future of freedom, safety, dignity, and the right to self-determination at home and abroad.”

Mayor Brandon Scott, Sen. Tina Smith, and other political leaders were in the house as keynote speakers.

Pacifica Strategies Netroots Nation 2024

The conference will feature a deep list of important topics facing the progressive movement. Some of the main issues which will be discussed over the weekend are: Secretaries of State: Fighting Apathy, Misinformation, and Discrimination; Where Does the Immigrant Justice Movement Go from Here?; and Picking Smart Fights; Winning Public Support on the Economy.

Here’s the full listof sessions.