Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Neighbors celebrate Pigtown at annual festival

Neighbors celebrate Pigtown at annual festival
Posted at 7:38 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 19:38:38-04

BALTIMORE — A lot of fun events happened over the weekend, including the 21st annual Pigtown Festival.

It took place yesterday on Washington Boulevard.

There were pig races, a pie-eating battle, and a kids zone that included a climbing wall.

​"People just love to show and celebrate their neighborhood here. It's a phenomenal, diverse, super fun neighborhood. Really close knit," Kim Lane, executive director of Pigtown Main Street, said.

There were more than 90 vendors, live music, arts, crafts, food, and a beer garden.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices