Neighbors celebrate Pigtown at annual festival

BALTIMORE — A lot of fun events happened over the weekend, including the 21st annual Pigtown Festival.

It took place yesterday on Washington Boulevard.

There were pig races, a pie-eating battle, and a kids zone that included a climbing wall.

​"People just love to show and celebrate their neighborhood here. It's a phenomenal, diverse, super fun neighborhood. Really close knit," Kim Lane, executive director of Pigtown Main Street, said.

There were more than 90 vendors, live music, arts, crafts, food, and a beer garden.