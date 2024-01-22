Navy SEAL who went missing during overseas mission is from Maryland

BALTIMORE — One of two U.S. Navy SEALs who went missing during a January 11 mission off the coast of East Africa is from Maryland.

Navy Special Warfare Operators Christopher J. Chambers and Nathan Gage Ingram were part of a team attempting to board a ship in search of illegal Iranian-made weapons headed for Yemen and the Houthis.

Officials say one of the SEALs fell into rough waters prompting the other to dive in to perform a rescue.

Neither ever resurfaced.

An all out search for the SEALs has led to negative results thus far.

On Monday U.S. Central Command said Chambers and Ingram were presumed dead with recovery operations continuing.

According to ABC News, Chambers is from Maryland.

He's been enlisted with the Navy since 2012 and graduated SEAL training in 2014.

President Joe Biden issued a statement praising Chambers and Ingram.

"Jill and I are mourning the tragic deaths of two of America's finest—Navy SEALs who were lost at sea while executing a mission off the coast of East Africa last week."