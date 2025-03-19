Navy basketball coach Ed DeChellis to retire from after 14 seasons

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ed DeChellis announced he will retire after 14 seasons as the head men's basketball coach at the Naval Academy.

He coached more games at Navy than any other coach in school history.

DeChellis closed out his career with 196 wins at Navy, the third most in school history.

He was named conference coach of the year five times and took two different programs to the NCAA Tournament.

Navy will begin a national search for its next head coach immediately. Associate head coach Jon Perry has been named the interim head coach.