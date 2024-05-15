Watch Now
Naval Academy's class of 2027 climbed, and conquered

Posted at 6:01 PM, May 15, 2024
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Midshipman Ben Leisegang, from Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, capped off the Herndon Climb for the class of 2027 today.

This year's plebes, now midshipmen, completed the climb of the slippery monument in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 11 seconds

This beats last year's time by roughly 13 minutes. The class of 2026 finished in approximately two hours and 32 minutes. This is the fastest completion in five years.

Dating back to 1940, the climb is a tradition and source of pride for every class that walks through the doors at the Naval Academy.

