Naval Academy to build $22 million lacrosse center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy is set to build a $22 million lacrosse facility on its campus, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Academy's Athletic Association announced that the two-story, 33,000-square-foot building will be constructed next to the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility, and would be a major resource for the Navy's NCAA Division 1 men's and women's lacrosse programs.

Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a press release:

"Today, Division I lacrosse programs who aspire to be national champions have dedicated resources, staffing and facilities that reflect the ongoing pursuit of that goal... This building would stand as a declaration that our midshipmen will have every resource possible addressing their health, welfare, team unity, physical conditioning and nutritional needs contributing to their personal development as an athlete, a leader, a winner and eventually a confident commissioned officer within the fleet."

The building would feature a rooftop terrace with a 360-degree view of the Naval Academy and Severn River, which would serve as a space for alumni functions and a gathering space for recruits and families. The building will have cutting-edge technology, sports training and rehabilitation spaces, a strength and conditioning facility, a nutrition center, theater, coaches' offices, and locker rooms.

The facility still needs final approval from the Secretary of the Navy.