Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Naval Academy to build $22 million lacrosse center

Navy Lacrosse Center
U.S. Naval Academy
Navy Lacrosse Center<br/>
Navy Lacrosse Center
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 11:14:55-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy is set to build a $22 million lacrosse facility on its campus, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Academy's Athletic Association announced that the two-story, 33,000-square-foot building will be constructed next to the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility, and would be a major resource for the Navy's NCAA Division 1 men's and women's lacrosse programs.

Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a press release:

"Today, Division I lacrosse programs who aspire to be national champions have dedicated resources, staffing and facilities that reflect the ongoing pursuit of that goal... This building would stand as a declaration that our midshipmen will have every resource possible addressing their health, welfare, team unity, physical conditioning and nutritional needs contributing to their personal development as an athlete, a leader, a winner and eventually a confident commissioned officer within the fleet."

The building would feature a rooftop terrace with a 360-degree view of the Naval Academy and Severn River, which would serve as a space for alumni functions and a gathering space for recruits and families. The building will have cutting-edge technology, sports training and rehabilitation spaces, a strength and conditioning facility, a nutrition center, theater, coaches' offices, and locker rooms.

The facility still needs final approval from the Secretary of the Navy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices