Naval Academy says DEI offices, positions were closed last summer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — President Donald Trump is three weeks into his new administration signing dozens of executive orders.

Some are rather controversial but fulfill pledges Trump made on the campaign trail.

One of Trump's biggest targets as been Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, better known as DEI.

The President has ordered all government agencies to end all contracts, policies and programs having to do with it.

That includes entities based out of Maryland, such as the U.S. Naval Academy.

WMAR-2 News confirmed Vice Admiral Yvette Davids issued an internal staff email last month directing the Naval Academy to implement Trump's orders.

In the email Davids said any potential program modifications obscuring DEI objectives, should be reported to the Office of Personnel Management.

A spokesperson says the Naval Academy already disbanded all DEI linked offices and positions last summer, as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024.

"The Academy will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency, and in alignment with national security objectives," the Naval Academy told us in a statement.

The revelation comes after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made the rounds meeting with leadership at the Naval Academy and other military educational institutions.

"My message was simple: stick to leadership, standards, excellence, war fighting, and readiness," Hegseth wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "These are military academies, not civilian universities. I was impressed by the changes already underway and look forward to visiting each institution. Social Justice and DEI are out; History, Engineering, and War Studies are in. We must restore the warrior ethos to the Department of Defense,

— and it starts with our future leaders."

During a speech last week, Hegseth, a longtime Trump loyalist and DEI critic, said "the single dumbest phrase in military history is 'our diversity is our strength."

Baltimore City recently sued the Trump Administration over cuts to funding of programs associated with DEI, alleging a violation of discrimination laws.