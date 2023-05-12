Naval Academy Midshipmen take Brightview Senior Living residents to senior prom

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen were on a mission Thursday night to give the folks at Brightview Senior Living in Severna Park the night of their lives.

It was their "senior" prom and fashion show.

Residents dressed to impress to walk the red carpet as Midshipmen came to dance with them.

"I don't know, we might have too much fun! We might have to shut it down, but maybe in two hours," said one Brightview Living assistant. "It makes me very happy that they wanted to come and participate."

Four residents were named prom kings and queens.

The dance floor was filled with prom-goers.

They broke out their dance moves to "Y.M.C.A." and "The Cupid Shuffle."