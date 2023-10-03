Nationwide emergency alert system test to be held on October 4

If your phone sounds off on October 4, don't be alarmed.

The Frederick County Division of Emergency Management will be holding a nationwide wireless emergency alert and emergency alert systems test.

Wireless emergency alerts are for the use of authorized government agencies to to warn the public about dangerous weather or other critical situations that may be life threatening through alerts on cellphones.

The emergency alert system is a national public warning that would need broadcasters, cable television systems, wireless cable systems, satellite digital audio radio service providers, and direct broadcast satellite providers to provide the communications capability to the President to address the public during a national emergency.

The test will begin at 2:20 p.m., on Wednesday.

Cell towers will broadcast the test for 30 minutes.

If the test is postponed, the back-up testing date is October 11 at the same time.

For more information on the upcoming test of the alert systems, click here.