National Weather Service now says a staggering 9 tornadoes touched down in Maryland June 5

BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service is out with more detailed information on that wild June 5 storm that swept through Maryland.

It's even worse than we thought.

Originally we were told five tornadoes ripped through the state.

PHOTOS: Maryland got hit with five tornadoes and here's the aftermath

As if that weren't already enough, the number is now at a staggering 9. You read right — 9 tornadoes in one night!

From snapped trees to damaged homes, here's a breakdown by order of when and where each touched down.

Poolesville to Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County (EF-1)

Peak Speed: 105mph Path Length: 9.1 miles

7:01pm End Time: 7:27pm Specific Areas Impacted: Elmer School Road, River Road, Edwards Ferry Road, West Willard Road, Tudor Farm, Darnestown Road, White Ground Road

Elmer School Road, River Road, Edwards Ferry Road, West Willard Road, Tudor Farm, Darnestown Road, White Ground Road Damage: Over three dozen trees snapped or uprooted

Over three dozen trees snapped or uprooted Other notable observations described by the Weather Service: "A shipping container weighing approximately 9,000 pounds was partially lifted off the ground then bounced twice over the course of 100 yards."

2. Gaithersburg to Ashton in Montgomery County (EF-1)



Peak Speed: 95mph Path Length: 15.2 miles

95mph 15.2 miles Start Time: 7:27pm End Time: 8:03pm

7:27pm 8:03pm Specific Areas Impacted: Great Seneca Highway, Desellum Avenue, South Summit Avenue, South Frederick Avenue, Dogwood Drive, Rolling Road

Great Seneca Highway, Desellum Avenue, South Summit Avenue, South Frederick Avenue, Dogwood Drive, Rolling Road Damage: Several homes condemned, Multiple downed trees and wires

Several homes condemned, Multiple downed trees and wires Other notable observations described by the Weather Service: "The storm proceeded towards Old Town Gaithersburg, depositing a large limb on top of St. Martin of Tours Church at the intersection of South Summit Avenue and South Frederick Avenue. The housing development directly east of the Gaithersburg City Hall was particularly hard-hit, with seven houses being condemned from trees and branches falling onto them. One large oak tree with a trunk of about three feet was uprooted, and fell into a house on Dogwood Drive, where five occupants were injured and transported to the hospital."

3. Eldersburg to Gamber in Carroll County (EF-1)



Peak Speed: 110mph Path Length: 4.4 miles

110mph 4.4 miles Start Time: 7:59pm End Time: 8:11pm

7:59pm 8:11pm Specific Areas Impacted: Tanglewood Drive, Covington Court, Bartholow Road, Sarah Drive, Cherry Tree Lane, Sun Berry Court, Lake Forest Court, Legacy Drive, Pin Oak Drive

Tanglewood Drive, Covington Court, Bartholow Road, Sarah Drive, Cherry Tree Lane, Sun Berry Court, Lake Forest Court, Legacy Drive, Pin Oak Drive Damage: Several snapped and uprooted trees, home roof and shingle damage

Several snapped and uprooted trees, home roof and shingle damage Other notable observations described by the Weather Service: "Drone footage showed hundreds of hardwood and softwood trees snapped in an area of forest to the northwest of Lake Forest Court."

4. Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster (EF-0)



Peak Speed: 80mph Path Length: 0.3 miles

80mph 0.3 miles Start Time: 7:42pm End Time: 7:43pm

7:42pm 7:43pm Specific Areas Impacted: Carroll County Regional Airport, Bear Branch neighborhood

Carroll County Regional Airport, Bear Branch neighborhood Damage: Few downed trees, minor home structural damage

Few downed trees, minor home structural damage Other notable observations described by the Weather Service: "Overall damage was sparse and brief within the tornado aside from a few trees down and minor structural damage to residences in Bear Branch. It appears that the tornado lifted before reaching Miller Road, as no additional damage was noted."

5. Boonsboro in Washington County (EF-U)



Peak Speed: Unknown Path Length: 0.5 miles

Unknown 0.5 miles Start Time: 5:40pm End Time: 5:41pm

5:40pm 5:41pm Specific Areas Impacted: King Road

King Road Damage: N/A

N/A Other notable observations described by the Weather Service: "The tornado touchdowns remained over open fields with no visible damage left in its wake."

6. Canton in Baltimore City (EF-0)



Peak Speed: 70mph Path Length: 0.4 miles

70mph 0.4 miles Start Time: 9:01pm End Time: 9:03pm

9:01pm 9:03pm Specific Areas Impacted: Hudson Street, South Luzerne Avenue, Fair Avenue, Hatton Senior Center, Foster Avenue

Hudson Street, South Luzerne Avenue, Fair Avenue, Hatton Senior Center, Foster Avenue Damage: Small broken tree branches, removes street signs and tossed trash cans

Small broken tree branches, removes street signs and tossed trash cans Other notable observations described by the Weather Service: "The most notable damage was a large pine tree that was broken about half way up on the tree along Fait Avenue. Several large branches and trash cans were also tossed at the Hatton Senior Center which was the area where the tree and branches were snapped."

7. Arbutus/Halethorpe in Southern Baltimore County (EF-1)



Peak Speed: 105mph Path Length: 3.3 miles

105mph 3.3 miles Start Time: 8:45pm End Time: 8:57pm

8:45pm 8:57pm Specific Areas Impacted: Riverchase Apartments along Selford Road and Deer Run Court, Friendship Road, Francis Avenue, Ingate Terrace, Elm Road, Oakland Road, Huntsmoor Road, Oregon Avenue, Carville Avenue, Commerce Drive, Washington Boulevard, Lansdowne Road, Robert A Young Way, Hilltop Avenue, West Patapsco Avenue, Nieman Avenue

Riverchase Apartments along Selford Road and Deer Run Court, Friendship Road, Francis Avenue, Ingate Terrace, Elm Road, Oakland Road, Huntsmoor Road, Oregon Avenue, Carville Avenue, Commerce Drive, Washington Boulevard, Lansdowne Road, Robert A Young Way, Hilltop Avenue, West Patapsco Avenue, Nieman Avenue Damage: Damage to homes, cars, businesses, plus downed trees and wires

Damage to homes, cars, businesses, plus downed trees and wires Other notable observations described by the Weather Service: "The most notable damage was along Robert A Young Way between Alside Products and Amazon HQ. Four heavy overhead doors were blown out of the distribution warehouse along with pieces of the awning and roofing material removed from the Alside building. Several trees were also sheared at the canopy top within this same area. Additional large trees were taken down behind the LA-Fitness and Store-it storage facility along Washington Boulevard. More notable damage was just before the tornado lifted at Overflo Warehouse LLC. Large pieces of the warehouse roofing material were peeled back along with pieces of flashing."

8. Middle River in Baltimore County (EF-1)



Peak Speed: 105mph Path Length: 1.0 miles

105mph 1.0 miles Start Time: 9:27pm End Time: 9:30pm

9:27pm 9:30pm Specific Areas Impacted: Martin State Airport, Williams Estates, Wagon Train Road, Roundup Road, Cowhide Circle, Dahlia Lane

Martin State Airport, Williams Estates, Wagon Train Road, Roundup Road, Cowhide Circle, Dahlia Lane Damage: Significant mobile home damage Injuries: None

Significant mobile home damage None Other notable observations described by the Weather Service: "Most of the damage included the removal of underpinning from several single and double wide mobile homes in the Williams Estates community. This included several mobile homes along Wagon Train Road and Roundup Road as well as Cowhide Circle. Carports, sheds, and a trampoline were tossed around the neighborhood as well. Within this area there were two double wide mobile homes with significant damage. One of the mobile homes had underpinning removed from two sides of the building with the windows completely blown out and a shed tossed 50 yards in the opposite direction from its foundation."

9. Columbia in Howard County (EF-1)

