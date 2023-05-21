National Treasure wins 148th Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE — Mage is out of the running for the Triple Crown.

National Treasure won the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.

There were mixed emotions for trainer Bob Baffert.

While one horse won the big race, another of his horses suffered a leg injury during an earlier race and had to be put down.

"​It was like a roller coaster; started out great then things went bad. When we lost a horse, it's tough on everybody. We grieve, but then for this horse to come back and pull out of that dark area we were in, it's amazing. That's why I love horse racing. I love these horses. They try so hard," said Baffert.

This was Baffert's record-breaking eighth Preakness win.

Derby winner Mage finished third.