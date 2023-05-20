Watch Now
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Posted at 7:29 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 19:29:35-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert’s National Treasure crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, ending Mage’s Triple Crown bid in the trainer’s return from a suspension — and just hours after another of his 3-year-old horses was euthanized on the track.

Baffert headed to the winner’s circle on the same day that his colt Havnameltdown went down with a fatal left leg injury in an undercard race. Baffert said he and his team were in shock.

It was another dark moment for a sport already reeling from the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs in a 10-day span leading up to theHavnameltdown.

Derby winner Mage finished third in the Preakness. His defeat means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
