National Aquarium to start building Harbor Wetland

BALTIMORE — Ready for a new "floating public park" on the Harbor, that showcases "Baltimore's pre-industrial history as a tidal salt marsh?"

Next month, the National Aquarium will start building Harbor Wetland, a group of manmade wetland "islands" designed to attract native species like blue crabs, American eels, Eastern oysters and night herons.

Ayers Saint Gross/National Aquarium Rendering of Harbor Wetland



The Aquarium announced the project today. It will be unveiled next summer, between Piers 3 and 4, and will be open during the Aquarium's operational hours at no charge.

Harbor Wetland is being sponsored by CFG Bank. The Aquarium says it's an innovative exhibit that recreates "the natural salt marsh habitat that once thrived in Baltimore City."

The Aquarium first installed a 200-square-foot floating wetland in 2010, which it says was the first time the technology was introduced in a brackish tidal system in the U.S.

National Aquarium President & CEO John Racanelli said in a statement:

Within the important redevelopment underway all around the Inner Harbor, our Harbor Wetland space helps set the stage for both the economic and ecological success of downtown Baltimore in the years ahead.

National Aquarium Staff working on wetlands on the Harbor

More information on the exhibit is available here.