National Aquarium returns 2 stranded seals to ocean

Medusa and Yeti return to the ocean, thanks to the National Aquarium
David Coffey/David Coffey, National Aquarium
Harp seals Medusa and Yeti are released in Ocean City following rehabilitation with National Aquarium Animal Rescue | March 8, 2024
Posted at 3:40 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 15:40:26-05

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two young seals who were found stranded in Delaware waters were just released back into the ocean in Ocean City, thanks to National Aquarium officials.

The Aquarium announced that Yeti and Medusa - the names given to the juvenile harp seals - had been nursed back to health and were released into the ocean this morning.

Yeti was originally found near Indian River Inlet in Delaware on Feb. 16. He is only the second seal to be processed through the Aquarium's new Stranding Response Center in Ocean City's 65th Municipal Complex.

Yeti also got fluids, antibiotics and care at the Aquarium's Baltimore rescue facility.

Medusa was rescued March 4 from the beach in Lewes, Del. Medusa only needed brief rehydration therapy, which was also done at the Ocean City Stranding Response Center.

