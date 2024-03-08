National Aquarium returns 2 stranded seals to ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two young seals who were found stranded in Delaware waters were just released back into the ocean in Ocean City, thanks to National Aquarium officials.

The Aquarium announced that Yeti and Medusa - the names given to the juvenile harp seals - had been nursed back to health and were released into the ocean this morning.

Yeti was originally found near Indian River Inlet in Delaware on Feb. 16. He is only the second seal to be processed through the Aquarium's new Stranding Response Center in Ocean City's 65th Municipal Complex.

Yeti also got fluids, antibiotics and care at the Aquarium's Baltimore rescue facility.

Medusa was rescued March 4 from the beach in Lewes, Del. Medusa only needed brief rehydration therapy, which was also done at the Ocean City Stranding Response Center.