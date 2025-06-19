National Aquarium releases two rehabalitated sea turtles in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — On Thursday, team members from the National Aquarium released two rehabilitated sea turtles into the ocean at Ocean City.

National Aquarium Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Release - June 19, 2025

Video credit: National Aquarium

Mothman and Icky, the two sea turtles, spent a little more than six months with the aquarium's Animal Health and Rescue teams.

They arrived in the fall, showing symptoms of cold stunning and injuries that appeared to have come from being hit by boats.

The pair "received treatment to overcome cold stunning effects, including respiratory issues, dehydration, and malnutrition, as well as eye and skin infections commonly acquired when their body temperatures dip to meet the cooling water surrounding them," said the aquarium in a statement.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan helped Mothman back into the water during Thursday's release.

"We are thrilled to partner with the National Aquarium and have marine animals treated right here in Ocean City," Meehan said.