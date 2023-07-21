Watch Now
National Aquarium features local talent in after-hours art series

Posted at 11:24 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 23:32:26-04

BALTIMORE — The aquarium isn't just for watching the jellies and trying to get a glimpse of a shark.

The National Aquarium hosted an after-hours art extravaganza Thursday night.

"We thought, 'How can we take this lecture series and bring it into modern times?'" said Emma Wesoloski, The National Aquarium.

This is the third installment of the event, Voyages.

"So, it's really cool to see that highlighting of a local artist," said Tina Canady, who attended the event. "It was very powerful, I am going to be thinking about it for a while."

It highlighted Baltimore artists, singers, and dance groups.

