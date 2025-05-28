Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nando's Towson restaurant closing

Screenshot 2025-05-28 at 11.38.06 AM.png
Maria Morales/WMAR
Exterior of Nando's restaurant in Towson, Md.
Screenshot 2025-05-28 at 11.38.06 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

TOWSON, Md. — Nando’s PERi-PERi restaurant in Towson is closing, employees were told Wednesday. The South African chain is known for its flame-grilled chicken seasoned with the peri-peri chili pepper. It’s one of the trending fast-casual restaurants that offer limited table service as well as a full takeout service.

Nando’s was the last restaurant open in the Towson Square shopping center on East Joppa Road. With its closure, only Cinemark theater remains.

Here is the statement from Nando’s corporate office:

“After more than a decade in Towson Square, we have decided not to renew our lease and will be closing effective July 27th. Nando’s PERi-PERi was the first restaurant to open in the Towson Square entertainment center in 2014, and we have truly loved serving spicy PERi-PERi to the community there. We hope our many fans will get their Nando’s fix at Harbor East in Baltimore or at our other nearby locations. To our crew--the beloved Nandocas who have worked so diligently for Nando’s over the years--we will be offering them the opportunity to transfer to other nearby locations.”
--Nando’s PERi-PERi

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are