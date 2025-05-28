Nando's Towson restaurant closing

TOWSON, Md. — Nando’s PERi-PERi restaurant in Towson is closing, employees were told Wednesday. The South African chain is known for its flame-grilled chicken seasoned with the peri-peri chili pepper. It’s one of the trending fast-casual restaurants that offer limited table service as well as a full takeout service.

Nando’s was the last restaurant open in the Towson Square shopping center on East Joppa Road. With its closure, only Cinemark theater remains.

Here is the statement from Nando’s corporate office:

“After more than a decade in Towson Square, we have decided not to renew our lease and will be closing effective July 27th. Nando’s PERi-PERi was the first restaurant to open in the Towson Square entertainment center in 2014, and we have truly loved serving spicy PERi-PERi to the community there. We hope our many fans will get their Nando’s fix at Harbor East in Baltimore or at our other nearby locations. To our crew--the beloved Nandocas who have worked so diligently for Nando’s over the years--we will be offering them the opportunity to transfer to other nearby locations.”

--Nando’s PERi-PERi