Nancy Pelosi to speak at Pratt Library

BALTIMORE — Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be back in her native Baltimore next week to speak at the downtown branch of Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The Congresswoman will be at the central library Aug. 8 to talk about her new book, "The Art of Power."

The event is already sold out; registration first opened July 15.

Pelosi will be talking with Karsonya Wise Whitehead, a Loyola University Maryland professor and radio host.

Pelosi's father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., was Mayor of Baltimore in the late 1940s and 1950s.