Nana restaurant in Towson closes down

TOWSON, Md. — After one year of being in business, Nana in Towson has closed down.

In an Instagram post Friday, ownership alluded to the past year being trying and the times have not allowed them to be able to sustain being in operation.

WMAR spoke with the owner, Chef Carlos Raba, when the restaurant first opened back in 2024.

He told us that Nana was inspired by the women who raised him.

“All the tortillas are flour [at Nana],” Raba said. “It’s a recipe from my great-grandmother, passed to my grandmother, from my grandmother to my aunts, so I’m very passionate about that.”

In the farewell post, ownership thanked the community for the support.

"There will never be enough words to thank you all for sharing space with us, stories, feedback and love on this beautiful community corner in Towson. We will miss serving you all. Thank you, thank you, thank you to all that enjoyed Nana. Thank you to our family, friends and community that pushed us in this short but sweet endeavor. We appreciate any kind words, thoughts and messages from you all."

