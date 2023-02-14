Name a mouse, rat or bug after your ex

GLEN BURNIE, Md — If you're celebrating valentine’s day alone this year, the Baltimore Critter Society has something to mend your broken heart.

They’re letting you name a bug, mouse or rat after your ex. Vegetables will also be available to name for the rabbits and chinchillas to eat. That critter or vegetable is then fed to one of their reptiles, rabbits, or chinchillas. Baltimore Critter Society will let you relive the moment over and over by sending you a video of the feeding.

Naming a bug will only cost you $1 while naming a mouse or a rat will cost you $5. They say all proceeds will go to paying for veterinarian bills for the animals.

If you would like to name a critter, you message Baltimore Critter Society on their Facebook page or send them an email at baltimorecrittersociety@gmail.com. Payment for your bug, mouse, rat or vegetable can be sent to them via cashapp or venmo.