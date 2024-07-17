'My mind is just blown. I can't believe it.' Maryland woman wins Eras Tour tickets in national radio contest

LONDON — She listened to the radio and now she's going to The Eras Tour!

Amianne Fensch, from Essex who just recently moved to Jarretsville, is the winner of the 'Tay in the UK' contest, a national radio contest from Audacy.

"It's still kind of surreal. Like, I think mainly because, like, this wasn't, I wasn't planning for this at all, obviously," says Fensch.

To enter, you needed to listen to a participating station on the Audacy app for at least one hour a day to receive an entry. The winner was chose at random.

Fensch listened to Today's 101.9 whenever she could. She especially loves Greg and Gina in the morning.

"I was listening to the radio on the way in [to work], and then I get to my computer and I just log on. And so it was every, every single day. I just didn't think that it would do something."

It did and now Fensch, her husband, and two of their friends are being flown to London to see Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium.

Today's 101.9 inadvertently helped Fensch tell her kids she won the contest.

She was picking them up and turned around saying, "Guess what?"

"And the radio told him. It was the first time I had heard it. And both of my kids are like, is that you Mom?"

You have to be 21 years old to attend the show, so Fensch's 10-year-old son, despite being a big Swiftie himself, can't attend.

Taylor Swift Contest Winner and son singing

Instead, he's helping Mom prepare.

"He's like, alright, planning mode, I'm helping you with your outfit. I'm going to teach you the words that you don't know. We're going to get your outfits ready. We got to make bracelets. He's beside himself excited."

Especially since she promised to bring him back Eras Tour Merchandise. Her 6-year-old son is not as into Taylor, telling Mom he just wants London stuff.

'Tim Mcgraw' and 'Tear Drops on My Guitar' started her love of Taylor and when The Eras Tour kicked off she started listening to every album and now, other than 101.9, Taylor is all she listens to.

"I think she's a fantastic storyteller. She's an outrageous performer. She's great. I think she's an awesome role model too. Like she's just the way that she has grown up in the spotlight and in the limelight and has become this world-renowned star, and is still stuck to her convictions and principles and is normal."

Taylor has a set playlist for The Eras Tours except for the acoustic set. That's where she surprises fans with something on the guitar and the piano.

When the tour first started, she stuck to two songs, now lucky fans are getting 3 or 4, sometimes 5 as she mashes up her hits.

When it comes to surprise songs, Fensch hopes to hear something from her first album, though 'Folklore' is her favorite.

Taylor already performed in London but she goes back for round two performing August 15 -17 and again August 19 - 20.