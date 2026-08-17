MVA sends 79,000 courtesy letters to Marylanders who have out-of-state plates ahead of October 1 deadline

For those Marylanders who have out-of-state plates, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) is handing out notices that only 45 days remain to register in the state.

Those who do not register their vehicles in the state by October 1 will incur tougher penalties and enforcement actions.

"Properly registering vehicles helps keep Maryland's transportation system running safely and smoothly," the MVA said.

An estimated 79,000 courtesy letters were sent at the end of July to Maryland residents who have out-of-state plates, reminding them of the registration requirements and encouraging compliance.

The MVA launched its "Plate Where You Live" campaign in July, alerting drivers to increased enforcement. The push came after the agency mailed warning letters in January to about 54,000 drivers connected to nearly 80,000 vehicles that may be improperly registered — and that was for Virginia plates alone. The new law applies to all out-of-state plates.

Related: Maryland launches 'Plate Where You Live' campaign, ramps up crackdown on Virginia tags

Under Maryland law, new residents must register their vehicles within 60 days of moving to the state.

If a vehicle is not registered before the 60-day grace period, the owner may be fined $7 a day, up to a maximum of $420 per vehicle.

After 120 days, the MVA will send a notice to the local jurisdictions for additional penalties, which could result in civil action, including booting, towing, vehicle impoundment, and possible seizure of the out-of-state plates.

Drivers who are new to the state of Maryland or have out-of-state plates can find resources here.