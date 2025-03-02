Owings Mills Tesla dealership vandalized with antisemitic graffiti targeting Musk

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continue to create waves in the federal government.

In an effort to slash the federal deficit Musk and company have taken a deep dive into government spending at various agencies.

They claim to have uncovered massive waste, fraud, and abuse, leading to billions-of-dollars in government contracts being terminated.

Activist organizations have assembled protests across the nation, decrying DOGE's actions.

Among their targets are Musk owned Tesla dealerships, including one on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

WMAR-2 News captured photos of what appears to be a Swastika spray painted on the building with the words "No Musk."

WMAR

The Space X founder came under fire in January for a hand gesture, some pundits believe resembled a Nazi salute, during an inauguration party for President Donald Trump.

In a statement to WMAR-2 News, Baltimore County Police acknowledged a "peaceful protest" held at the dealership Saturday, but said they're "unaware" of any vandalism.

Once notified of the damage we observed, police told us they'd investigate.

Musk has become a close friend and adviser to Trump. The pair has faced wide-spread criticism over Musk's influence within the government.

There are many ongoing lawsuits challenging Musk and DOGE's authority.