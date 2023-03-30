Mushroom farm damaged in Cecil County fire

Watch Now
RISING SUN, Md. — A large mushroom farm in Cecil County suffered a major loss in a fire overnight.

The West Coast Mushroom Farm, on Ebenezer Church Road in Rising Sun, had a fire at 12:15 a.m. that caused about $500,000 in damage to a concrete building on the property.

The farm produces more than 1 million pounds of mushrooms weekly that are sold to distributors throughout the South, according to its website.

No injuries were reported. About 40 firefighters spent 30 minutes working to control the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050

