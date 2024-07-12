Murder suspect claims 14-year-old victim tried killing him, video paints different picture

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have identified the suspect and victim involved in a deadly stabbing aboard an MTA bus.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near a shopping center at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Belair Road.

Police arrived on scene to discover 14-year-old Cortez Lemon suffering from stab wounds. Lemon later died at the hospital.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Brandon Lee Adams Jr.

He was located inside a nearby business shortly after the murder.

According to charging documents, Adams claimed Lemon had a knife and tried killing him.

Video surveillance footage, however, painted a different picture.

Police say the video shows Adams as the aggressor, attacking Lemon with a knife.

Adams has a preliminary court hearing scheduled for August 6.