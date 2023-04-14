Muralist partners with neighborhood for new designs

BALTIMORE — A new community garden comes with a new coat of paint from an old friend.

Muralist Bridget Cimino has been painting murals for a community in West Baltimore since 2020.

The residents come to her with a sketch and she brings it to life, transforming a dusty old wall into a beautiful art piece.

Their latest partnership has her sprucing up their new community garden on the north east corner of Saratoga Street and Fulton Ave.

"For this mural, the residents came to me with a sketch that had a picture of a scarecrow on it, and they wanted it to symbol, the transition of good to bad light to dark, fall, winter to summer," Cimino said.

You can see Cimino's work all over Baltimore.

She got her start with a Billie Holiday mural on Durham Street.