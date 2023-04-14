Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Muralist partners with neighborhood for new designs

Mural artist.jpeg
Paul Jaffey
Mural artist.jpeg
Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 19:00:25-04

BALTIMORE — A new community garden comes with a new coat of paint from an old friend.

Muralist Bridget Cimino has been painting murals for a community in West Baltimore since 2020.

The residents come to her with a sketch and she brings it to life, transforming a dusty old wall into a beautiful art piece.

Their latest partnership has her sprucing up their new community garden on the north east corner of Saratoga Street and Fulton Ave.

"For this mural, the residents came to me with a sketch that had a picture of a scarecrow on it, and they wanted it to symbol, the transition of good to bad light to dark, fall, winter to summer," Cimino said.

You can see Cimino's work all over Baltimore.

She got her start with a Billie Holiday mural on Durham Street.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices