Mural honors Saint Helena community's history

BALTIMORE — Saint Helena is a part of Baltimore with a lot of history.

Nestled between Southeast Baltimore and Dundalk, the neighborhood's history is now honored in a new mural.

Amelia Earhart once landed at nearby Baltimore Municipal Airport.

The red rocket streetcar ran right down Dundalk Avenue.

Many of the workers at Bethlehem Steel raised families here.

The woman who got this done says it's been a project years in the making.

"The wall was always getting tagged with graffiti, and we decided that we would try to get a mural. But every time a grant would come up, I would get denied. Finally, this Maryland Safety Grant came up," said Shirley Gregory, president of the Saint Helena Community Association. "We went and got all the history together and came up with a different concept so people would know the history of where they live instead of some object that didn't make any sense to the community."

The mural also honors Dundalk, which lies two blocks away from the park.

The mural is located near the Saint Helena Playground off Ralls Avenue.