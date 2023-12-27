Multiple teens charged in connection to string of robberies in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police have charged several teens in the November robberies of two Centennial High School students and an additional unrelated robbery three days later in the same neighborhood.

On November 8, two high school students reported being robbed at gunpoint within minutes of each other in Ellicott City.

One student, according to police, said he was robbed at gunpoint in the 9700 block of Riverside Circle. Five minutes later, another said he was robbed just down the road on nearby Gwynn Park Drive.

Neither victim was injured.

An hour before all that, at around 2:10 p.m., police said there was an attempted carjacking 15 minutes away in Columbia at the 10300 block of College Square.

Police have charged three teenage girls, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old from Baltimore.

On November 11, in the 4000 block of Arjay Circle in Ellicott City, a woman reported two suspects robbed her at gunpoint while she was unloading her vehicle at her home.

After an investigation, police have charged 18-year-old Samuel Fikru, and a 15-year-old with armed robbery, assault and theft.

Police continue to investigate whether additional suspects were involved.