Multiple teens arrested for robbery incidents across Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police have arrested several teens for multiple car theft incidents that happened Tuesday night.

The first incident happened around 12:00 p.m., and officers responded for a report of a robbery that happened in the area of Thomas Avenue and Alley 13 in Brooklyn.

Officers learned the victim was assaulted and her keys were stolen. The suspects attempted to take her vehicle, but would flee on foot after being unable to start the vehicle.

Police say as they were canvassing the area, they found three teenage girls matching the suspect description and placed them in custody.

Police later learned the white KIA SUV they drove to the scene of the robbery was stolen earlier in the day.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old was arrested.

Then, around 11:50 p.m., Baltimore Police Aviation alerted officers of a stolen vehicle at Doris Avenue and 4th Street in Brooklyn.

Five juvenile suspects were seen getting out of the vehicle, a red Hyundai Sonata and entering a silver KIA Sportage and driving away.

About 15 minutes later, the KIA returned to the area and crashed into a yard at Doris Avenue. Five juvenile suspects fled the vehicle and four were quickly captured.

The fifth suspect was taken into custody after a long pursuit.

Three of the suspects, two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, were arrested and charged accordingly.

Two suspects were excluded from charges due to their age.