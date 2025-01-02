Watch Now
Multiple teens accused of assaulting officers after traffic stop

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County have made multiple arrests following an incident where officers were assaulted.

This stems from a traffic stop near Shelly Road in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

Police say they were speaking with the driver outside of the vehicle about a registration violation when several people inside the car got out.

They allegedly started to assault the officers to hinder their efforts. During the scuffle, officers saw a person trying to leave the scene carrying a black bag that was inside the vehicle.

The bag contained a loaded Polymer 80 handgun. With the help of backup units, all occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged.

The following were arrested:

  • Jerlmell Gary Johnson Jr., 21
  • 17-year old boy
  • 16-year-old girl
  • 14-year-old girl
  • 17-year-old girl
  • 15-year-old girl
