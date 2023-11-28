Multiple students at Dunbar hospitalized after eating unknown substance

BALTIMORE — Multiple students at Dunbar High School were hospitalized on Monday after eating a "substance of unknown origin."

According to school officials, the students ate the substance and as precautionary measure, the affected students were taken to hospitals for medical evaluation or released to their parents/guardians.

A letter was sent out parents informing them of the incident.

"We understand that incidents like these can be concerning, and we want to assure you that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness," the letter said.

There is no word on what the substance was at this time.