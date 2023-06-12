Multiple rowhomes on fire in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire involving multiple rowhomes in North Baltimore.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire in the 400 block of E. 28th Street.

🔥2ND ALARM🔥

400 blk E 28th St 21218#Harwood@TheRobertStokes#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from multiple row homes. A 2nd alarm has been called. pic.twitter.com/1M5t3OKzmz — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 12, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.