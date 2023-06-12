Watch Now
Multiple rowhomes on fire in North Baltimore

Baltimore City Fire
Eddie Kadhim
Baltimore City Fire Department
Posted at 8:34 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 20:34:12-04

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire involving multiple rowhomes in North Baltimore.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire in the 400 block of E. 28th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

