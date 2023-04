BALTIMORE — Firefighters are currently on scene for a fire in the 3100 block of Wilkens Avenue.

They arrived at the scene after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and reported a two-story home on fire that extended to the homes next to it.

A second alarm was then requested for additional resources.

The fire is currently under control and no injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.