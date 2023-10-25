Apartment fire in Laurel displaces 26 people

LAUREL, Md. — Fire officials are looking to find out what caused a fire at an apartment complex in Laurel.

The fire occurred in the 9000 block of Stebbing way on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and begin a primary search of the building.

The search was clear of any occupants of the building, but two dogs, two cats, and a turtle were rescued.

Damages are estimated a $1.5 million, 26 people were displaced.

Volunteers from the Red Cross provided food, water, financial resources, emotional support and the replaced medications.

Red Cross also said they will continue to work with those impacted by the fire in the days and weeks to come.

Firefighters will remain on scene for cleanup.