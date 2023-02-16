Watch Now
Multiple people sent to the hospital after 2-vehicle crash in NE Baltimore

Posted at 11:34 PM, Feb 15, 2023
BALTIMORE — Firefighters were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital Wednesday night in Northeast Baltimore.

Four people were trapped at the crash that happened on Moravia Road at I-895 according to the Firefighter's Union.

Rescuers were able to use tools to rescue everyone that was trapped.

Seven people were sent to hospitals as a result.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

