Multiple people sent to the hospital after 2-vehicle crash in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Firefighters were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital Wednesday night in Northeast Baltimore.
Four people were trapped at the crash that happened on Moravia Road at I-895 according to the Firefighter's Union.
Rescuers were able to use tools to rescue everyone that was trapped.
Seven people were sent to hospitals as a result.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
💥CRASH W/ RESCUE U/D💥— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 16, 2023
Moravia Rd @ I-895, 21206#PulaskiIndustrialArea@DaniMcCrayD2#BMORESBravest have freed all trapped patients. Six #BCFDEMS units transported 7 people to hospitals, conditions ranging from grave to stable. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/3LzxzIbv5L