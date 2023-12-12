Multiple people rescued from house fire in downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Firefighters in Frederick County rescued multiple people from a house fire in Frederick early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:58 a.m., the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center dispatched a call for a building fire in the 400 block of East Patrick Street.

Fire crews arrived to find a 3-story building with smoke. They began working to conduct a search within the building and rescued three occupants from the third floor.

A second alarm was requested to bring more resources to the scene to assist. The building was a vacant house occupied by transient personnel.

Rescued were three adults, with one taken to the hospital for minor injuries and two left the scene on their own.

It took 75 firefighters about 27 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office.