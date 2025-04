BALTIMORE — A minor is dead and five others were injured following a crash on BW Parkway Friday morning.

The United State Park Police responded to the area of Rt. 197 for a crash involving two vehicles around 1:40 a.m.

Police say one minor was pronounced dead on the scene while another minor was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other minors and two adults were also hospitalized but with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.