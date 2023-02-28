Watch Now
Multiple people injured in Dundalk house fire

Tranise Foster
Posted at 7:22 AM, Feb 28, 2023
DUNDALK, Md. — Multiple people were injured in a house fire in Dundalk Tuesday morning.

The Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association says firefighters were called to Oxley Road and Kavanagh Road.

The association says several people were injured with conditions ranging from grave to stable.

It's not clear how many people are hurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

