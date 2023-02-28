Multiple people injured in Dundalk house fire

DUNDALK, Md. — Multiple people were injured in a house fire in Dundalk Tuesday morning.

The Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association says firefighters were called to Oxley Road and Kavanagh Road.

The association says several people were injured with conditions ranging from grave to stable.

It's not clear how many people are hurt.

DUNDALK 27-3 OXLEY RD & KAVANAGH RD - WORKING RESIDENTIAL FIRE WITH RESCUES & INJURIES. BLS STRIKE TEAM REQUESTED. MULTIPLE INJURED CIVILIANS - CONDITIONS GRAVE TO STABLE. @NPEVFD260 @wmvfc @BQVFD21 @BaltCoFire pic.twitter.com/LubdVVjhuF — Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) February 28, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.