BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County firefighters are investigating an apartment fire that happened Friday evening.

Around 5:00 p.m., fire crews responded to BLK Airway Circle to fight the blaze.

The fire was contained quickly and Red Cross is now working with two families.

Two adults were displaced in one apartment and one adult with 3 children were displaced in another, officials say.

The cause and origin are under investigation.

No injuries were reported.