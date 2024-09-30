Multiple library systems affected around Maryland due to underground fire

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Library systems in multiple counties around the state are down due to Saturday's underground fire.

The incident is affecting fiber optic cables for internet service providers, meaning their websites, public computers, WiFi networks and printers are all affected.

This includes Howard County, Harford County and all Eastern Shore library branches.

Branches remain open and books can still be checked out.

However, in Queen Anne's County, they've closed all of their branches for the day. The fire is also affecting telephone networks in these branches as well.

The fire took place in downtown Baltimore and it caused a manhole explosion, resulting in thousands of electrical outages.

It required the electrical grid to be shut down surrounding Lexington, Mulberry, Saratoga, Calvert, and Sharp Streets, affecting approximately 2,200 customers including University of Maryland, Midtown Hospital who temporarily resorted to using a generator.