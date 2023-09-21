Multiple juveniles attempt to carjack woman, demand ride to Baltimore

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A woman was almost carjacked when she was approached by four or five juvenile male suspects Wednesday night.

On September 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

The victim told police the juveniles approached her demanding money and a ride to Baltimore.

Police say when the victim refused, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a small knife and pushed the victim into her vehicle. She then drove the group to Baltimore.

When they arrived, the victim pulled out her own knife causing the suspects to flee.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.