Multiple interim board members with BOPA step down

BALTIMORE — After the city terminated its contract with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA), multiple interim board members announced they'll be stepping down.

"We deeply value the time and effort they invested in our organization in recent months, and we understand their decision to depart in light of shifts in our relationship with the City, the organization said in an email.

Despite the termination, BOPA will execute the two remaining events on their contract and once those are done, they will receive full payment for those services.

The termination of this agreement is effective as of January 20, 2025 and the last scheduled event is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

"BOPA remains steadfast in its commitment to Baltimore’s vibrant arts community and cultural economy, and we remain resilient and forward-looking," the organization said.