Multiple ice cream products made in Owings Mills recalled over Listeria concerns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Check your freezer. A variety of ice cream products are being recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination.

Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills issued the recall and immediately stopped the production and distribution of the impacted products.

Products were distributed nationwide, and available in retail locations and direct delivery.

Friendly's, Hershey's, Taharka, and ChipWich are among the brands with products under a recall.

You can find a complete list of those products here.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.