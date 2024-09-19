Multiple homes damaged after house fire in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway in Worcester County after a two-story home caught fire in Pocomoke City, Maryland.

A 911 call came in for the fire in the 300 block of Second Street just after midnight on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived and found the home heavily engulfed in flames.

Multiple firefighters from multiple companies in Worcester and Accomack Counties took many hours to bring it under control.

As the fire entered advanced stages, firefighters had to resort to exterior suppression activities to prevent it from spreading to other homes.

Unfortunately, two other homes were damaged by the fire but were were spared from severe damage.

The house was vacant and undergoing renovations.

Officials say the house was a complete loss, as it collapsed during the fire, leaving only charred remnants.

Anyone with information, including pictures and or video, should contact the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office at 410-632-5666.