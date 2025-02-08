Multiple arrests made at Havre de Grace burger restaurant for drug ring

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Police have multiple arrests related to a drug ring at a restaurant in Havre de Grace.

During the month of September 2024, Harford County detectives began investigation drug activity related to a local restaurant called Abbey Burger.

This was due to calls from the restaurant and anonymous tips saying that drugs were being used and sold from within the restaurant police say.

Detectives saw multiple employees engaged in drug sales/drug usage while on the clock.

Police say on five different occasions, cocaine was sold to undercover officers and three of the sales were made by employees while they were at work.

The investigation led to 42-year-old Michael Wade and a search warrant was served at his home and the Abbey Burger.

Cocaine was recovered from both places.

The following suspects were arrested, charged and taken to the Harford County Detention Center:



Michael Wade, 42, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, and five counts of distribution of cocaine

Markeshia Freeman, 32, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, assuming the identity of another to avoid identification, false statement to a peace officer, and obstructing/hindering a police officer in the performance of their lawful duties.

Charged via criminal summons: