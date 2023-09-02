Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash reported on southbound I-97 near MD 32

Posted at 1:33 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 14:21:28-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash, including an overturned van, is closing southbound I-97 at the MD 32 merge.

One person was taken to shock trauma.

The Maryland State Police say it will be an extended closure.

Officials say the closure will affect access to the Maryland Renaissance Festival and traffic to the beach.

With traffic congestion being severe, drivers should consider alternate routes, such as MD 10 and MD 2.

All lanes southbound of I-97 at Millersville Road are open.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available*

