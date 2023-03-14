Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Beltsville

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash in Prince George's County left one dead and three injured early Tuesday morning.

The Maryland State Police were called to the I-95 Interstate in the area of Maryland Route 212 in Beltsville.

Further investigation determined that the driver of a Dodge Charger traveling southbound struck a Toyota causing the truck to overturn. Investigators also believe that the Charger crossed over the median and was struck by a tractor trailer traveling northbound.

Police say that the driver of the tractor trailer, 56-year-old Delando Woody, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Charger and the two occupants of the Toyota truck were all taken to medical centers to be treated for their injuries.

I-95 was shutdown for over 7 hours. The Maryland Department of Environment Division was also on scene to assist with the diesel fuel spill.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the crash to call 301-669-8100.